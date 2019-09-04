Letter dated 28 August 2019 from the Secretary-General addressed to the President of the Security Council - Progress in the elimination of the Syrian chemical weapons programme (S/2019/697) [EN/AR]

I have the honour to transmit herewith the seventy-first monthly report of the Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), submitted pursuant to paragraph 12 of Security Council resolution 2118 (2013) (see annex). The report covers the period from 24 July to 23 August 2019.

The Declaration Assessment Team continues its efforts to clarify all outstanding issues regarding the initial declaration of the Syrian Arab Republic and continues to analyse all the information collected and received during the twentieth and twenty-first rounds of consultations and on the field activities conducted in the Syrian Arab Republic. The outcome of this work will be reported to the OPCW Executive Council accordingly.

During the ninety-first session of the OPCW Executive Council, the OPCW Director-General reported on the results of the third and fourth rounds of inspections at the Barzah and Jamraya facilities of the Scientific Studies and Research Centre, conducted in 2018. During the third round of inspections, a chemical (ethyl ethylphosphonate) listed in schedule 2 of the Annex on Chemicals to the Chemical Weapons Convention was detected in one of the samples taken at the Barzah facilities. The OPCW Technical Secretariat continues to await clarification from the Syrian National Authority regarding this issue in the framework of the Structured Dialogue.

Pursuant to decision C-SS-4/DEC.3 adopted by the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention at its fourth special session, on 27 June 2018, the OPCW Technical Secretariat established the Investigation and Identification Team, which has initiated its work. The next progress report on the implementation of that decision will be submitted to the OPCW Executive Council at its ninety-second session.

As I have stated repeatedly, the use of chemical weapons by anyone and anywhere is intolerable, and impunity for their use is equally unacceptable. It is imperative to identify and hold accountable all those who have used chemical weapons. Unity in the Security Council is essential to achieve this urgent obligation.

(Signed) António Guterres