Letter dated 27 June 2019 from the Secretary-General addressed to the President of the Security Council - Progress in the elimination of the Syrian chemical weapons programme (S/2019/541) [EN/AR]

I have the honour to transmit herewith the sixty-ninth monthly report of the Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), submitted pursuant to paragraph 12 of Security Council resolution 2118 (2013) (see annex). The report covers the period from 24 May to 23 June 2019.

Pursuant to the framework of the structured dialogue agreed between the OPCW Technical Secretariat and the Syrian Arab Republic, the Declaration Assessment Team continues its efforts to clarify all outstanding issues regarding the initial declaration of the Syrian Arab Republic. The outcomes of the twentieth and twenty-first rounds of technical consultations between the Team and the Syrian Arab Republic, held from 18 to 21 March 2019 in The Hague and from 10 to 17 April 2019 in Damascus, respectively, will be reported to the OPCW Executive Council at its ninety-first session.

On 28 May 2019, the Technical Secretariat briefed the States parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention on the status of the structured dialogue and on the implementation by the Technical Secretariat of all activities related to the Syrian chemical weapons programme.

The Director-General reported that the second round of high-level consultations to continue the structured dialogue had been postponed following the receipt from the Syrian Arab Republic of a note verbale dated 23 April 2019, in which it reiterated its position that it did not recognize or accept the decision adopted by the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention at its fourth special session on 27 June 2018. In the note verbal, the Syrian Arab Republic further stated that it would not issue a visa to the Coordinator of the Investigation and Identification Team to enable him to travel to Damascus. In response, on 9 May 2019, the Director-General sent a letter to the Syrian Arab Republic in which he communicated his decision to postpone the round of consultations and invited the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic to reconsider its position.

As I have stated repeatedly, the use of chemical weapons by anyone and anywhere is intolerable, and impunity for their use is equally unacceptable. It is imperative to identify and hold accountable all those who have used chemical weapons. Unity in the Security Council is essential to achieve this urgent obligation.

(Signed) António Guterres