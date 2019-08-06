Letter dated 25 July 2019 from the Secretary-General addressed to the President of the Security Council - Progress in the elimination of the Syrian chemical weapons programme (S/2019/601) [EN/AR]

I have the honour to transmit herewith the seventieth monthly report of the Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), submitted pursuant to paragraph 12 of Security Council resolution 2118 (2013) (see annex). The report covers the period from 24 June to 23 July 2019.

The Declaration Assessment Team continues its efforts to clarify all outstanding issues regarding the initial declaration of the Syrian Arab Republic and is analysing all the information collected and received during the twentieth and twenty-first rounds of technical consultations, conducted in March and April 2019. The outcome of this work will be reported to the OPCW Executive Council.

During the ninety-first session of the OPCW Executive Council, held from 9 to 12 July 2019 in The Hague, the OPCW Director-General reported on the results of the third and fourth rounds of inspections at the Barzah and Jamraya facilities of the Scientific Studies and Research Centre, conducted in 2018. During the third round of inspections, a chemical listed in schedule 2 of the Annex on Chemicals to the Chemical Weapons Convention was detected in one of the samples taken at the Barzah facilities. The OPCW Technical Secretariat was informed that the Syrian National Authority had initiated an investigation into the issue and would inform the Technical Secretariat of its outcome. The fifth round of inspections was conducted from 5 to 13 July 2019 and the outcome will be reported to the Executive Council in due course.

The OPCW Director-General submitted to the Executive Council at its above-mentioned session a report entitled “Progress in the Implementation of Decision C-SS-4/DEC.3 on Addressing the Threat from Chemical Weapons Use”. In addition, the OPCW Technical Secretariat circulated a note entitled “Work of the Investigation and Identification Team Established by Decision C-SS-4/DEC.3 (Dated 27 June 2018)”, setting out the composition of the Team, its focus and the methodology of investigation, as well as the expectation for full cooperation from all States parties.

As I have stated repeatedly, the use of chemical weapons by anyone and anywhere is intolerable, and impunity for their use is equally unacceptable. It is imperative to identify and hold accountable all those who have used chemical weapons. Unity in the Security Council is essential to achieve this urgent obligation.

(Signed) António Guterres