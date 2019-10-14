Letter dated 1 October 2019 from the Secretary-General addressed to the President of the Security Council - Progress in the elimination of the Syrian chemical weapons programme (S/2019/784) [EN/AR]

I have the honour to transmit herewith the seventy-second monthly report of the Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), submitted pursuant to paragraph 12 of Security Council resolution 2118 (2013) (see annex). The report covers the period from 24 August to 23 September 2019.

The Declaration Assessment Team continues its efforts to clarify all outstanding issues regarding the initial declaration of the Syrian Arab Republic and continues to analyse all the information collected and received during the twentieth and twenty-first rounds of consultations between the Team and the Syrian Arab Republic, including information on field activities conducted in the Syrian Arab Republic during the twenty-first round of consultations. The outcome of this work will be reported to the OPCW Executive Council accordingly. The OPCW Technical Secretariat is considering options for holding the next round of consultations between the Team and the Syrian National Authority in the framework of the structured dialogue.

Pursuant to paragraph 11 of OPCW Executive Council decision EC-83/DEC.5, the Technical Secretariat conducted the fifth round of inspections at the Barzah and Jamraya facilities of the Scientific Studies and Research Centre from 5 to 13 July 2019. The outcome of these inspections will be reported to the OPCW Executive Council in due course. The OPCW Technical Secretariat continues to await clarification from the Syrian National Authority regarding the chemical listed in schedule 2 that was detected in one of the samples taken at the Barzah facility during the third round of inspections.

The fact-finding mission continues to analyse the information collected with regard to the alleged use of toxic chemicals as a weapon on 24 November 2018 in Aleppo and also with regard to the five additional reported incidents in 2017. It will report to the OPCW Executive Council on the results of this analysis, in due course.

The next progress report on the implementation of the decision to identify the perpetrators who used chemical weapons in the Syrian Arab Republic (C-SS-4/DEC.3), which was adopted on 27 June 2018 by the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention at its fourth special session, will be submitted to the OPCW Executive Council at its ninety-second session.

As I have stated repeatedly, the use of chemical weapons by anyone and anywhere is intolerable, and impunity for their use is equally unacceptable. It is imperative to identify and hold accountable all those who have used chemical weapons. Unity in the Security Council is essential to achieve this urgent obligation.

(Signed) António Guterres