At least one child killed in shooting incident in north-east Syria

Responding to reports that at least one foreign child has been killed in a shooting incident in Al Hol’s Annex, Sonia Khush, Director of Save the Children’s Syria Response Office, said:

“Save the Children is appalled at the news that at least one child has been killed and others injured after security forces opened fire in Al Hol’s Annex. This latest incident is a stark reminder of the dangers that children face every day in the camp. Al Hol is no place for children.

“Their governments need to take them and their families home to safety immediately. Save the Children has already warned that failing to repatriate children risks leaving blood on their hands. How many more deaths do we need to see before they listen?”

ENDS

