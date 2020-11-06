At least five children and two aid workers killed in a renewed wave of violence in north-west Syria

Statement from Ted Chaiban, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa

AMMAN, 5 November 2020- “In the last week, at least five children were reported killed in north-west Syria, including four in the past two days alone. Four-year-old Rimas was killed while on her way to school. Meanwhile, two aid workers - partners of UNICEF - were killed while heading to a UNICEF-supported child-friendly space where children can play and rest. We also received reports that a school came under attack.

“Until March this year, the northwest of Syria was one of the most dangerous places in the world for children. From January to March of this year, 273 children were killed and 236 were injured because of the extreme violence. This is the highest number of child casualties in a single quarter since the war began. The northwest of Syria is home to at least 1.2 million children in need, many of whom have been displaced multiple times by violence in other parts of Syria.

“This past Spring, UNICEF welcomed the lull in violence in the northwest following the United Nations Secretary General’s call for a global ceasefire. We cannot return to the cycle of violence Syria witnessed earlier. A resumption of violence will only breed more violence. UNICEF urges parties to the conflict in Syria and those with influence over them to abide by the ceasefire and refrain from renewing violence.

“It has been nearly 10 years into one of the most horrific wars in recent history with immense suffering for civilians, among them millions of children. It is long overdue that guns fall silent for the sake of every child in Syria. There is no military solution for the war in Syria. The way to end the war is through diplomatic and political channels.”

