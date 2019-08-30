By Jennifer Dathan

At least 42 killed and injured in regime airstrikes on Syria’s Maarat Al-Nu’man

On August 28th 2019, regime airstrikes hit residential neighbourhoods in Maarat Al-Nu’man city in Syria’s Idlib province. The strikes killed at least 12 and injured another 30.

Some of the injured were said to be in a serious condition.

Among the dead there is thought to be two women, four men and six children.

Further bombardment by both the regime and Russia killed another four people across Idlib. The four further civilians killed included a girl and man killed by regime airstrikes on Maasaran village, another civilian in Russian airstrikes on Al-Taman’aa town and one man was killed in regime rocket shelling on Jarjnaz town.

Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) records casualties (i.e. people killed and injured) from explosive violence around the world as reported in English-language news sources.

AOAV recorded a marked rise in civilian casualties in the second-quarter of 2019 across Syria, compared to the three months previous. Between April and June 2019, AOAV recorded 1,930 civilian casualties, compared to 1,186 between January and March 2019 – a 63% increase in civilian deaths and injuries.

In Idlib region alone the escalation was even starker, with a 154% increase in civilian casualties in this period (from 505 between January and March to 1,284 between April and June). Or, an increase of 740% in the first six months in 2019 compared to the last six months of 2018.

At least 57% of civilian casualties from explosive violence in Syria, recorded in the first half of this year, occurred in Idlib.

While 64% of civilian casualties from explosive violence have been caused by state actors, mostly regime and Russian airstrikes.

AOAV condemns the use of violence against civilians and the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. AOAV encourages all armed actors to stop using explosive weapons with wide-area affects where there is likely to be a high concentration of civilians.