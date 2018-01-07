At least 18 killed in explosion in Syria's Idlib -war monitor
Ambulances and rescue teams rushed to the explosion site and efforts are under way to pull out the bodies and rescue the injured trapped under the rubble
BEIRUT, Jan 7 (Reuters) - At least 18 people were killed and tens more injured, including civilians, in an explosion in Syria's northwestern city of Idlib, a war monitor reported on Sunday.
