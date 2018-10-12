12 Oct 2018

The Last Rebel Enclave: Patterns of HTS and Islamic Group Activity in Idleb [June 1 - October 6, 2018]

Infographic
from Armed Conflict Location and Events Dataset
Published on 11 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (542.6 KB)

Following regime victory in southern Syria in late July, with the greater Idleb pocket as the last remaining stronghold of Islamist opposition groups in the country, global attention as well as Sochi peace talks have become increasingly focused on the actions of Islamist groups such as Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) within the enclave. ACLED data show that both the actions of and relations between HTS and other Islamist alliances such as National Liberation Front (JTW) have shifted according to 3 clear phases:

1) The Regime Offensive on Dar’a

2) Regime Mobilization Around Idleb

3) The Implementation of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.