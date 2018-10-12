The Last Rebel Enclave: Patterns of HTS and Islamic Group Activity in Idleb [June 1 - October 6, 2018]

Following regime victory in southern Syria in late July, with the greater Idleb pocket as the last remaining stronghold of Islamist opposition groups in the country, global attention as well as Sochi peace talks have become increasingly focused on the actions of Islamist groups such as Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) within the enclave. ACLED data show that both the actions of and relations between HTS and other Islamist alliances such as National Liberation Front (JTW) have shifted according to 3 clear phases:

1) The Regime Offensive on Dar’a

2) Regime Mobilization Around Idleb

3) The Implementation of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ)