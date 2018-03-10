Lack of sufficient response to eastern Ghouta and the need for change

Gaziantep – 9 March 2018: An inter-agency convoy of forty-six trucks carrying health and nutrition supplies has entered Douma city on 5 March 2018 supposedly to be enough for 27,500 people of the 393,000 trapped in eastern Ghouta. The same day of the convoy recorded the highest daily toll since 24th February in which at least 100 were killed including a dentist, Dr. Ahmad Wahbah. This convoy came despite the conflict and the slaughter of civilians in eastern Ghouta are ongoing.

Since 18 February, eastern Ghouta has been under a monstrous campaign of annihilation and humanitarian situation is extremely deteriorating. 719 people have been killed, many of them children, and other 5,642 have been injured in intense aerial attacks by Syrian regime and its allies on the besieged enclave.

In addition to the removal of 70% of medical supplies from the convoy by Syrian regime, the UN has reported that 14 trucks out of forty-six returned to Damascus without being fully offloaded, leading to nearly half of the food carried on the convoy could not be delivered.

It is known since 2014 that removal of essential medical items and life-saving assistance from United Nations inter-agency convoys has been a regular practice by the Syrian regime. No official report was ever published clarifying the reasons, while in principle, parties to the conflict have no right to interfere in the response.

According to a UN statement issued on 4 March 2018, the UN and their partners have received approval to deliver assistance for 70,000 people in need in Douma. However, the Syrian and Russian forces did not allow secure, unhindered and sustained access for United Nations’ and their partners’ humanitarian convoys, including medical and surgical supplies. This violates what is demanded by UNSC resolution 2401.

The undersigned NGOs are requesting United Nations office in Damascus to answer the following:

In the application of UNSC resolution 2401, what are the measures United Nations will apply to ensure parties to the conflict in Syria stop interfering in humanitarian assistance formulation and delivery. How UN will ensure that the rest of the convoy approved for 70,000 population in Douma is going to be delivered according to the assessed people’s need not Syrian regime agenda? Clarify reasons for asking for the cessation of hostilities to have access to people in need in Syria, while proved on 5 March 2018 that aid could be delivered despite the ongoing conflict.

Signatories:

Syrian NGO Alliance represented in: