10 Mar 2018

Lack of sufficient response to eastern Ghouta and the need for change

Report
from Syrian NGO Alliance
Published on 09 Mar 2018

Gaziantep – 9 March 2018: An inter-agency convoy of forty-six trucks carrying health and nutrition supplies has entered Douma city on 5 March 2018 supposedly to be enough for 27,500 people of the 393,000 trapped in eastern Ghouta. The same day of the convoy recorded the highest daily toll since 24th February in which at least 100 were killed including a dentist, Dr. Ahmad Wahbah. This convoy came despite the conflict and the slaughter of civilians in eastern Ghouta are ongoing.

Since 18 February, eastern Ghouta has been under a monstrous campaign of annihilation and humanitarian situation is extremely deteriorating. 719 people have been killed, many of them children, and other 5,642 have been injured in intense aerial attacks by Syrian regime and its allies on the besieged enclave.

In addition to the removal of 70% of medical supplies from the convoy by Syrian regime, the UN has reported that 14 trucks out of forty-six returned to Damascus without being fully offloaded, leading to nearly half of the food carried on the convoy could not be delivered.

It is known since 2014 that removal of essential medical items and life-saving assistance from United Nations inter-agency convoys has been a regular practice by the Syrian regime. No official report was ever published clarifying the reasons, while in principle, parties to the conflict have no right to interfere in the response.

According to a UN statement issued on 4 March 2018, the UN and their partners have received approval to deliver assistance for 70,000 people in need in Douma. However, the Syrian and Russian forces did not allow secure, unhindered and sustained access for United Nations’ and their partners’ humanitarian convoys, including medical and surgical supplies. This violates what is demanded by UNSC resolution 2401.

The undersigned NGOs are requesting United Nations office in Damascus to answer the following:

  1. In the application of UNSC resolution 2401, what are the measures United Nations will apply to ensure parties to the conflict in Syria stop interfering in humanitarian assistance formulation and delivery. How UN will ensure that the rest of the convoy approved for 70,000 population in Douma is going to be delivered according to the assessed people’s need not Syrian regime agenda?

  2. Clarify reasons for asking for the cessation of hostilities to have access to people in need in Syria, while proved on 5 March 2018 that aid could be delivered despite the ongoing conflict.

Signatories:

Syrian NGO Alliance represented in:

  1. Al Sham Humanitarian Foundation – AHF.
  2. Big Heart Foundation.
  3. Binaa Organization for Development.
  4. Ghiras Al Nahda.
  5. Ghiras Foundation for Child Care.
  6. Hand In Hand for Syria.
  7. Ihsan for Relief and Development – IRD.
  8. Masrrat - The Syrian Establishment For Human Care & Enhancement.
  9. Physician Across Continents – PAC Turkey.
  10. Syrian Expatriate Medical Association – SEMA.
  11. Social Development International – SDI.
  12. Syria Relief and Development – SRD.
  13. Syria Relief - SR.
  14. Takaful Al Sham Charity Organization.
  15. Union of Relief and Medical Care Organizations – UOSSM.
  16. Violet Organization for Relief and Development.
  17. Shafak.
    Shaml CSOs Coalition
    Syrian General Union
    Syria Relief Network
    Syrian Network for Human Rights
    Syrian Forum
    Syrian Associations Platform
    Syrian Feminist Lobby
    Alkawakibi Organization For Human Rights
    Syrians for Truth and Justice - STJ
    Provincial Council of Rural Damascus
    Space Of Peace
    The Syrian Organization for Human Rights and Legal Aid (Justice)
    Syria Center for Media and Freedom of Expression - SCM
    Ataa for Humanitarian Relief Association
    Humanitarian Relief Association
    International Supporting Woman Association
    Independent Doctors Association
    Ghiras Alkhaeer Humanitarian
    Alwafaa for Relief and Development
    Arzaq humanitarian foundation
    Sana community for supporting women
    Alseeraj for Development and Healthcare
    Barq Center for Consulting and Future Studies
    INSAN for Psychosocial Support
    Zumrud for Relief and Development
    Association AlBeer Humanity France
    Zeyd bin Sabit NGO
    Ehsas Relief Agency
    Adaleh Foundation
    Ahl Horan Association
    Himma Association
    Hayat Organization
    Palmyra Relief
    White Smile
    Insan Charity
    Roia

