Labour Market Profile: Ar-Raqqa City, March 2022

INTRODUCTION

The humanitarian situation for people in Syria remains severe, as decades of political instability and armed conflict have limited the country’s economic growth. Since 2011, the gross domestic product has shrunk by more than 60%1 due to destruction of infrastructure, loss of lives and human capital, and disruption in trade and markets. The protracted crisis and consequent displacement have impacted businesses, job creation and people’s ability to access employment opportunities.

The situation has further exacerbated due to the impact of COVID-19, price inflation, and the devaluation of the Syrian pound (SYP), compounding the strain on all populations. A United Nations (UN) inter-agency socio-economic impact assessment of COVID-19 found that 15% of businesses had permanently closed due to COVID-19 and its associated measures; 40% had paused trading; and 30% reduced their activity.

According to the REACH Humanitarian Situation Overview of Syria (HSOS), livelihoods has consistently been reported as one of the top priority needs among all population groups across Northern Syria. An understanding of the profile of the labour force, market demand, and various sectors of employment and professional networks is necessary in order to provide support to conflict-affected populations in accessing livelihood opportunities, finding decent employment and in the long run becoming economically resilient and self-reliant.