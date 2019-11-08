08 Nov 2019

Labour market assessment for Raqqa – northeast Syria (4 February 2019)

Report
from US Department of State
Published on 04 Feb 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.16 MB)

Executive Summary

A. Introduction

The U.S. State Department Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs (NEA) tasked Injaz with conducting a Rapid Labour Market Study in June 2018 to identify potential livelihoods and employment opportunities for residents of five regions in north-eastern Syria. The purpose of the study is to help identify economic sectors and occupations that are in demand and related products and/or services that are in short supply in order to determine which livelihoods and vocational training interventions could be introduced to address the current needs of the target communities. The provision of demand-driven livelihoods and vocational training interventions would equip the local populations with skill sets that will allow them to produce products and/or offer services that are in high demand and limited supply. A team of enumerators from numerous community-based organizations (CBOs) across the five regions conducted 50 focus group meetings and 345 individual interviews with representatives from four different stakeholder groups to determine which products and/or services were in high demand but currently non-existent or in limited supply within the local communities. The study was conducted across the different geographical regions - Raqqa City Centre, Raqqa Northern Countryside, Raqqa Western Countryside, Ain Aiesa Area, and Tabqa Area - during a two-week period of time in July and August 2018.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.