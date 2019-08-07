07 Aug 2019

Kuwait supports efforts to reduce hunger in Syria

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 07 Aug 2019 View Original
© FAO/Fadi Khure
A FAO-supported Syrian farmer collecting eggs
© FAO/Fadi Khure

FAO welcomes Kuwait’s contribution of $3 million to help Syrian farmers and herders recover

7 August 2019, Cairo/Rome - Kuwait and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) have strengthened their partnership to help Syrian farmers and herders recover and boost their food security and nutrition - all thanks to a $3 million contribution from Kuwait to benefit some 20,000 highly vulnerable people and their extended families.

"The Government of Kuwait is committed to supporting people in need of humanitarian assistance. It is important to restore and strengthen the agricultural livelihood and food security of Syrian people," said Jamal Al-Ghunaim, Permanent Representative of the State of Kuwait to the United Nations in Geneva.

"We welcome this reinforced collaboration between Kuwait and FAO," said FAO's Abdessalam Ould Ahmed, Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for the Near East and North Africa (NENA). "This generous contribution will go a long way and it is most timely. It will help FAO step up its efforts to support food-insecure Syrian communities and roll out activities aimed at making farming communities more resilient whilst improving their food security and nutrition," he added.

More broadly, Kuwait and FAO are increasingly working together to fight hunger and malnutrition, and come to the aid of disaster-stricken communities in the NENA region and beyond, in countries such as Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan and Nigeria.

Helping Syrian farmers to cope with hunger and recover

The contribution from Kuwait will go towards helping some 20,000 vulnerable farmers and herders, especially women-headed households, and their extended families with vegetable seeds, irrigation kits and feed for their animals, as well support to rehabilitate their fodder crop nurseries and training on best agricultural practices.

FAO will carry out these activities in Syria's Daraa, As-Sweida, Deir-Ez-Zor and Hama governorates.

"We aim to build the production capacity of the most affected farming families in rural areas by providing agricultural inputs and intensive technical trainings," said Mike Robson, FAO Representative in Syria.

"Our partnership with Kuwait reflects our shared aspiration to strengthen the resilience and better the lives of Syria's most vulnerable," added Robson.

The protracted crisis in Syria coupled with the most severe drought in decades has severely weakened Syria's agricultural production. This has led to more than 6 million people facing hunger and increasingly struggling to feed their families, and high food prices.

To address this, FAO is working with partners to:

  • Create and restore income-generating opportunities in agriculture, and support families affected by hunger to protect and build on their assets

  • Support the rehabilitation and building of agriculture-benefitting infrastructures (such as irrigation infrastructure, nurseries, food processing units, animal health laboratories) and thus improve farmers' linkages with value chains

  • Support services, early warning and disaster risk reduction systems

FAO is also playing a lead role in strengthening coordination of all partners working to improve food security in Syria.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.