Kuwait Fund contributes US$4 million supporting UNICEF’s COVID-19 response in Syria

Millions of vulnerable people to benefit from awareness messaging and access to life-saving services across the country

DAMASCUS/KUWAIT CITY, 15 November 2020 – The Kuwait Fund has contributed US$4 million to UNICEF’s COVID-19 response in Syria, supporting the most vulnerable children and families. Kuwait’s contribution will provide the most vulnerable and in need children and families with continued access to essential health and nutrition, protection, education, and water and hygiene services in addition to life-saving information on prevention and protection from COVID-19.

“The devastating impact of nearly ten years of conflict has been compounded by the spread of COVID-19, exacerbating the needs of vulnerable children, including 5 million of them in need of humanitarian assistance,” said UNICEF Syria Representative Bo Viktor Nylund. “This substantial support will enable us to reach children and their caregivers with critical awareness messaging and lifesaving services during these challenging times of the global pandemic.”

Since 2015, Kuwait has provided nearly US$ 20 million in funding for UNICEF’s support to children in Syria.

“We are indeed very much happy to once again collaborate with the UNICEF, and especially in these pressing times,” said Mr. Abdulwahab Al-Bader, Director-General of Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development. “Kuwait Fund Grant will support UNICEF’s Preparedness and Response Plan to COVID-19 in Syria, and we are confident that it will go a long way in improving the living conditions of the targeted populations, especially the children and women amongst them. This support falls under provisions of Kuwait Fund’s Fourth Grant which is part of the wider response of the State of Kuwait to the Syrian Crisis.”

“Kuwait Fund continues to build on longstanding Kuwaiti humanitarian leadership for children,” said UNICEF Representative to the Gulf Area, Eltayeb Adam, at the virtual signing ceremony. Adding, “UNICEF is deeply grateful for this new contribution to the COVID-19 response in Syria, where Kuwait is already among UNICEF’s largest donors.”

This contribution by the Kuwait Fund will aid the overall UNICEF Syria COVID-19 multisectoral response plan, aiming to reach over 13 million people with awareness raising, including hygiene promotion, and over 6 million people with infection prevention measures such as the distribution of hygiene items and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) as well as installation of handwashing facilities.