Kuwait Fund Collaborates with UNICEF to Provide Cancer Drugs for Children in Syria [EN/AR]

4,000 vulnerable children with cancer to access life-saving cancer treatment drugs across the country

DAMASCUS/KUWAIT CITY, 13 March 2022 – UNICEF received the first batch of lifesaving cancer drugs for more than 4,000 Syrian children in late January 2022. These drugs are an integral part of cancer treatment and they will increase children’s chances to survive from childhood cancer in the country. The medicines were provided as part of the US$2.77 million grant agreement signed by the Kuwait Fund and UNICEF in late August 2021, dedicated for the procurement of cancer treatment drugs for children in Syria.

“The ongoing conflict and economic downturn have taken a devastating toll on children’s access to health services in Syria for more than a decade, jeopardizing the lives of thousands with potentially treatable illnesses,” said UNICEF Syria Representative, Bo Viktor Nylund. “We are thankful for the continued partnership with Kuwait. This generous support will enable UNICEF to reach children with cancer with much-needed cancer treatment medication and support them and their families during a difficult time.”

The new contribution from Kuwait Fund follows a recent US$ 4 million grant supporting UNICEF’s COVID-19 response.

“Once again, Kuwait Fund steps in to help UNICEF save lives,” said Eltayeb Adam, UNICEF Representative to the Gulf Area. “Fighting and surviving cancer is no small feat in any country, but a conflict zone is truly the worst environment for children with cancer. With this generous donation, Kuwait Fund sends a message of hope to those children and their families: You are not alone, and you can survive this.”

The State of Kuwait has played a significant and vital role in supporting UNICEF since 2010; making it one of the biggest donors to UNICEF in the Middle East and North Africa region through its support to the organization’s programmes for children as well as its support to development aid to improve the living situation in many of the region’s countries.

Download the arabic version here.

