24 Feb 2018

KSRelief Provides Urgent Aid to People in Besieged Eastern Ghouta

Report
from Government of Saudi Arabia
Published on 24 Feb 2018

The Saudi Centre operates a six-month charity kitchen to provide 200,000 meals

Riyadh, February 24 (CIC) – Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) has provided urgent relief assistance in besieged Eastern Ghouta, Syria.

In a statement, KSRelief said that the urgent aid campaign included “operating kitchens and distributing food baskets in the cities of Douma, Irbin, Harsta, Masraba and other areas of Ghouta”.

KSRelief operates a six-month charity kitchen to provide 200,000 meals at a rate of 2,000 meals a day. It will also distribute 5,633 food baskets to poor and affected families in Ghouta, according to the centre's statement.

The food distribution campaign is “currently limited to shelters because of the heavy shelling of civilians in the Eastern Ghouta”, KSRelief said.

In January, KSRelief signed 12 contracts to implement various humanitarian and relief projects for the Syrian people, in several Syrian cities. The projects, worth a total of $18.3 million, are focused on food security, health care and hospital operations, as well as community support in education, protection, agriculture, shelter and improved livelihoods.

