02 Mar 2018

KRCS launches food aid campaign for Syria's Ghouta

Report
from Kuwait News Agency
Published on 25 Feb 2018 View Original

KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced Sunday the delivery food aid to Eastern Ghouta in Syria, in cooperation with Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH).

In a statement to KUNA on Sunday, KRCS Chairman of the Board Hilal Al-Sayer said the aid campaign will continue for 15 days to provide food for some 126,700 Syrians trapped in the war-torn city.

He noted that KRCS has launched a campaign to support Ghouta through donations on its main website.

Kuwait News Agency:

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) © All rights reserved

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.