KRCS launches food aid campaign for Syria's Ghouta

KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced Sunday the delivery food aid to Eastern Ghouta in Syria, in cooperation with Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH).

In a statement to KUNA on Sunday, KRCS Chairman of the Board Hilal Al-Sayer said the aid campaign will continue for 15 days to provide food for some 126,700 Syrians trapped in the war-torn city.

He noted that KRCS has launched a campaign to support Ghouta through donations on its main website.