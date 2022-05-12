Korea announces US$13.8 million in humanitarian assistance in support of Syrian refugees

1. The Korean government has decided to provide US$13.8 million in humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people and refugees who have been suffering from over a decade-long conflict since the outbreak of the civil war in 2011, and to neighboring Lebanon and Jordan that have been hosting Syrian refugees.

The Korean government announced such contribution at the 6th Brussels Conference on “Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region,” which was held on May 10 in Brussels, Belgium.

In the 2022 Global Humanitarian Overview, UN OCHA estimated that the humanitarian needs of Syria and the region would be US$9.8 billion, which is the largest among the countries in need.

2. The Korean government will prioritize life-saving assistance such as food, water, sanitation and health services, while supporting longer-term activities that build resilience of the local communities. The vulnerable population, including women and children, will be considered as primary beneficiaries.

3. With the decision to provide humanitarian support for Syria and the region, following its announcement on February 28 and April 7 to contribute US$40 million aid for Ukraine, and another on March 16 to contribute US$20 million aid for Yemen, the Korean government will continue to actively contribute to resolving international crises as a global pivotal state.