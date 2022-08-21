Key health sector Syria achievements, January - July 2022

• Health sector needs and strategy under HNO 2022 and HRP 2022-2023 developed under WoS approach.

• 18 health sector organizations (20 projects) participated in HRP projects with health sector projects. 1 project sheet on “health sector coordination” submitted.

• 100% bi-weekly (14) national health sector coordination meetings conducted in Damascus.

• 100% monthly (28) sub-national health sector coordination meetings (Lattakia/Tartous; Aleppo/NWS; Qamishli/NES; Homs/Hama/Idleb; Deir-ez-Zoir). South remains being covered out of Damascus.

• 6 sub-sector working groups activated: RH, MHPSS, RCCE, Trauma/Disability, IM, Reconstruction/Rehabilitation.

• 2 quarterly schedule of health sector coordination meetings (1 national, 7 sub-national, 6 sub-sector WG) prepared.

• 2 quarterly health sector Syria contact lists updates prepared.

• 6 monthly (January to June) 4W 2022 HRP produced and disseminated.

• Mid-year PMR is not yet initiated.

• 2 updates of Health Sector Field Directory produced (January and May).

• 1 inventory of health sector projects of Syria produced.

• 2 quarterly overview of capacity building events produced.

• 2 quarterly overview of health sector assistance with reconstruction and rehabilitation developed.

• 1 update of health sector assistance with medical equipment across the country developed.

• Necessary advice provided to WHO Partnerships’ unit to initiate provision National NGO Forums.

• 1 field visit to NES conducted. Key recommendations are provided.

• Integration of resilience/recovery planning, response and reporting in health sector is established. Standing agenda item of national health sector coordination meetings in Damascus.

• 6 Flash Updates on attacks on health care produced.

• Comprehensive mapping of health sector service delivery (mobile medical teams, fixed health points) via all operational hubs developed.

• Regular updates provided to HCT and ISC as requested and if needed.

• Website updated: https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/operations/syria/health