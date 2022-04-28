Syria
Key health sector Syria achievements, January - April, 2022
Attachments
Leadership/Coordination
- Annual health sector workplan for 2022 produced.
- 1 surge mission to enhance HIS functions organized.
- 1 quarterly Health Sector Field Directory produced.
- 8 national health sector coordination meetings conducted in Damascus.
- 1 project sheet on strengthening coordination in health sector approved as part of 2022-2023 HRP.
- 1 quarterly overview of health sector support with construction and equipment to health (and other facilities) prepared.
- 1 overview of impact of underfunding of health sector for 2022 prepared.
- 1 quarterly health sector assessment registry produced.
- 1 quarterly schedule of health sector meetings (1 national, 7 sub-national, 6 sub-sector WG) prepared.
- 20 health sector projects of Syria reviewed and approved as part of 2022-2023 HRP.
- 4 monthly health sector bulletins produced.
- 120 various health sector materials/information shared with the health sector email list (443 entries).
- 1 health sector preparedness operational plan, north-west Syria, prepared.
- 1 quarterly overview of health situation and response across the south prepared.
- 1 quarterly review of health sector supported capacity building events for January-March prepared.
- 1 health sector referral pathway was developed as part of mainstreaming protection into health.
- 100% implementation of all health sector related recommendations from WHO EMRO mission to Syria, 12-18 February 2022.
- 1 action plan mainstreaming protection into health developed.
- 1 contact list of national NGOs active in health prepared.
- 6 briefing notes/talking points/key asks prepared (RD call with the Minister of Health of Syria; Executive Director – on WHO engagement with armed non-state actors; DG visit to NY; key messages to pre-SOM and SOM meetings, 31 March; RC/HC participation in the RDM meeting, 7 April; Brussels’ donor conference, 9-10 May; WR retreat on the emergency situation).
- 1 validation (severity scale 2022) exercise initiated.
- 100% follow up on all issues raised as part of the WoS health sector coordination review conducted by Syria Independent Monitoring.
- 100% implementation of RED key recommendations out of SSG meeting in Jordan in February 2022.
- 1 overview of health situation in formerly known “besieged” areas initiated.
- 50 information management deliverables defined as mandatory for regular reporting throughout 2022.
- 8 regular health sector coordination inputs provided for the biweekly WoS WHO situation reports.
- 3 monthly COVID-19 coordination related inputs provided to monthly COVID-19 bulletins prepared by WHO Syria.
- Created and updated https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/operations/syria/health
- 150 various health sector related pieces of information uploaded.
4W health sector performance, January – March, 2022
- 18 reporting organizations (6 UN, 7 INGOs, 5 national NGOs).
- 48 implementing partners (4 UN, 6 INGOs, 31 national NGOs, 7 national authorities).
- 95% of all districts reached (59 out 62).
- 87% of all sub-districts reached (237 out of 272).
- 10% of reached sub-districts are areas of severity scale above 3 (24 out of 237).
- 170,367,5 treatments courses provided, of which
- 391,077 procedures (23%) in areas of severity scale above 3.
- 122,458,2 procedures (72%) in areas of severity scale equal 3.
- 272,747,4 medical procedures provided, of which
- 168,366 courses (6%) in areas of severity scale above 3.
- 2,103,418 courses (77%) in areas of severity scale equal 3.