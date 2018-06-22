Jordan | Syria: Humanitarian Situation in Dar’a, Qunaitra and Sweida Flash Update # 1 (as of 22 June 2018)

Highlights:

An escalation in military activity has led to the displacement of almost 6,000 registered IDPs, most of whom have been displaced from North East Dar’a Governorate to other opposition held areas. The number of IDPs is likely to be higher with unconfirmed reports currently being verified through IDP registration.

Currently humanitarian access has not been significantly impacted, with the main access routes for cross-border assistance still operational. There have been reports of restrictions on civilian movements, including to Government of Syria held areas. In anticipation of this escalation of hostilities humanitarian partners have pre-positioned humanitarian supplies.

This current escalation of military activity has led to considerable levels of displacement, verified reports as of the 20 June confirm 5,890 IDPs have been displaced. Informal reports place the figure at around 12,000 while local councils report figures as high as 25,000.

The military escalation and fears that it may be sustained have led to price increases for some basic commodities, including fuel and gas and has impacted rental prices. If there is a significant increase in displacement, the likely subsequent hike in rental prices will impact people’s shelter options.

Situation Overview:

On 16 June, a military escalation was reported in North West Dar’a Governorate impacting a number of communities including Sama, Kafr Shams, Namar, and Al-Hara.

On 20 June, ground clashes, supported by aerial bombardment, began from Sweida Governorate in the East. This impacted a number of communities in North East Dar’a Governorate including villages in Laja,

Hirak, Nahta, Bisr Elharir, Eastern Maliha, and Sama.

In response, opposition non-state armed groups (NSAG) have sought to counter the offensive in Laja and on the highway to Nassib-Jaber Free Trade Zone with some retaliatory fire impacting communities in Government of Syria areas in Dar’a and Sweida. There are concerns that these new developments will negatively impact negotiations and the South West de-escalation agreement.

Tens of civilians have reportedly been killed by the conflict, including children. NGO partners also confirmed a humanitarian worker among the dead in Nahta on 20 June as a result of aerial bombardment.

Notable displacement has already occurred, and a serious risk of further military escalation in South West Syria exists.