Jordan | Syria: Humanitarian Situation in Dar’a, Qunaitra and Sweida Flash Update # 3 (as of 29 June 2018)

Highlights

Sustained hostilities in southern Syria since 17 June have led to the displacement of an estimated 62 – 66,000 individuals as of 28 June, with initial estimates indicating that due to a further increase in hostilities on 28/29 June displacement numbers have since reached 160,000 individuals. This includes some 20,000 individuals that are estimated to have displaced to areas in close proximity to the Nasib border crossing with Jordan. The Government of Jordan has announced that it will not let additional Syrian refugees to cross into Jordan.

Many of those that have been displaced in the recent surge in hostilities are reported to have moved towards the Jordanian border and towards Quneitra, close to the Golan Heights area.

On 27 June, the Government of Syria (GoS) announced the opening of four ‘corridors’ through which people from non-state armed group-controlled areas can proceed towards the Jbab shelter in the GoS-controlled part of Dara’a governorate. The same day, an estimated 768 families proceeded through the corridors to the Jbab IDP camp. Some 700 families have since left the camp, while 68 families remained inside the facility on 27 June.

Access routes used for inter-agency cross-border convoys from Jordan remain open, however, planned convoys in the past two days continue to be postponed due to ongoing hostilities and safety concerns. The United Nations are closely monitoring the situation and plan to dispatch the convoy as soon as the security situation allows.

The United Nations and their humanitarian partners continue to support those in need with essential relief items and stand ready to further scale up the response through the most effective response modalities, including cross-border and cross-line.

Situation Overview

The prolonged intensification of hostilities on NSAG-controlled south-western Syria has led to the displacement of an estimated 62,000 - 66,000 individuals, as of 28 June, with initial estimates indicating that due to a further increase in hostilities on 28/29 June displacement numbers have since reached 160,000 individuals. The Government of Jordan announced that it will not let additional Syrian refugees to cross into Jordan. Despite the announcement, large numbers of IDPs were reported to have moved in close proximity to the border, particularly Tiba and Metaia, close to the Nasib freezone, some 2km east of the Nasib border crossing. Initial reports indicate that the number of people in proximity to the Nasib area could have reached 20,000 individuals.

Since 17 June, OHCHR has documented 46 civilian deaths, with many more injured; at the same time attacks on medical infrastructure make it increasingly harder and risky for the wounded and injured to seek medical treatment.

There are reports of indiscriminate attacks that have hit civilian infrastructure causing widespread damage, including airstrikes on at least eight medical facilities and schools. Most health and educational facilities in southern Syria have now been forced to close due to these widespread airstrikes, including barrel bombs, and hostilities on the ground.

Displacement numbers from north-western rural Dara’a to Quneitra governorate, mainly to areas in close proximity to the Golan and the rural countryside were reported, following an increase in hostilities since 28 June. The UN are currently in the process of triangulating the substantive numbers of mass displacement. IDPs are located in open areas and camps in Quneitra and are reported to have significant shelter needs, with many families sheltering in the open. On 28 June, one additional Quneitra IDP camp was reportedly established by the local council in Rafid, with a capacity to host 200 IDP families.

On 27 June, the Government of Syria announced four ‘corridors’ through which people can proceed to the Jbab shelter in the Government of Syria-controlled part of Dara’a. These include the Kherbet Ghazala crossing, the Da’el crossing, the Deir Elbakht (Kafr Shams) crossing and the Shaara crossing.

The day in which the corridors were announced, some 768 families proceeded through the corridors to the Jbab shelter, of which 700 families have reportedly already left the shelter, and 68 families remained in the facility as of 27 June. Further displacement towards the Jbab shelter occurred on 28 June, however, no confirmed numbers have yet been received. There are two additional IDP sites in Government of Syria-controlled areas, namely in Izra’a and Qerfah towns, with a reported capacity of 1,000 each. Smaller-scale IDP movement was also reported towards As-Sweida’a governorate, with two sites identified in Rassas and Qurraya.