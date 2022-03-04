Joint Statement of the Syria Special Envoy Meeting (4 March 2022)

Representatives of the Arab League, Egypt, the European Union, France, Germany, Iraq, Jordan, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States met in Washington D.C. on March 3 to discuss the ongoing crisis in Syria.

We remain committed to the pursuit of a political resolution to the Syrian crisis in accordance with UNSCR 2254 that will protect the rights and dignity of all Syrians. As we near the 11th commemoration of the peaceful Syrian uprising on March 15, we acknowledge the continued suffering of the Syrian people, which is unacceptable and must end. We continue to call for a nationwide ceasefire and respect for international humanitarian law, and to stress the importance of unhindered access to life-saving humanitarian assistance through all modalities, including through the re-authorization of cross-border humanitarian aid delivery, to which there is no alternative, as well as cross-line aid and early recovery projects consistent with UNSCR 2585. We reaffirmed our support for the unity and territorial integrity of Syria and our commitment to the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

We welcomed the briefing of UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen, and took note of his efforts to build momentum, including through the step-for-step process, in accordance with our strong support to advance a comprehensive and inclusive political solution according to UNSCR 2254, as well as the implementation of all its aspects. We call for concrete outcomes from the seventh round of the upcoming March session of Constitutional Committee. We will continue to press for accountability, especially for the most serious crimes perpetrated in Syria, including the use of chemical weapons, as well as to press for the release of the arbitrarily detained and a full accounting of the missing. We welcomed ongoing efforts to prosecute crimes committed in Syria. We urged continued support to Syrian refugees and host countries until Syrians can voluntarily return home with safety and dignity in line with UNHCR standards.