Joint Statement of the Syria Special Envoy Meeting (28 April 2022)

Representatives of the Arab League, Egypt, the European Union, France, Germany, Iraq, Jordan, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States met in Paris on April 28 to discuss Syria.

We expressed our lasting commitment to alleviating the suffering of the Syrian people and welcomed the upcoming EU hosted Brussels 6 Conference for the future of Syria and the region. We emphasized the urgency of continuing to provide meaningful and sufficient support to Syrian refugees and host countries.

We reiterated our steadfast support to UNSE Geir Pedersen’s efforts to push forward a political solution that brings an end to the Syrian crisis on the basis of UNSCR 2254 and respects the unity and territorial integrity of Syria.

We stressed the importance of sustaining and increasing UN-mandated aid cross-border into Syria, the re-authorization of the cross-border aid delivery mechanism, that allows for life-saving humanitarian assistance to reach the Syrian people, and continued implementation of UNSCR 2585. Furthermore, we underlined the necessity to continue to press for accountability, especially for the most serious crimes perpetrated in Syria.