Joint Statement on the Syria Cross-Border Security Council Resolution Renewal

11 July 2021 - We welcome the renewal of Security Council authorization for cross-border assistance to north-west Syria, as it will continue to offer a life-line to millions of people.

The crisis in Syria is today even more critical than ever. A decade of war and economic collapse has left more than 13 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. A large-scale UN crossborder response remains essential to meet the urgent and growing needs in north-west Syria.

Every month, the UN sends 1,000 trucks to Syria cross-border from Turkey with food, critical medical supplies, COVID-19 vaccinations, and other lifesaving help for 3.4 million people in the north-west, including one million children.

We underline the humanitarian nature and necessity of accessing people in need through crossborder and cross-line mechanisms, and we take this opportunity to express our commitment to work with all parties to ensure that cross-line missions are authorized and sustained.

While the cross-border and cross-line missions are crucial complementary efforts to reach those in need, only a political solution can resolve the crisis in Syria, and we call on all parties to find a resolution to this conflict.

Signatories

Mr. Muhannad Hadi, Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis

Mrs. Carmela Godeau, Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa (IOM)

Dr. Khalida Bouzar, Assistant Secretary General, Assistant Administrator & Regional Director Regional Bureau for Arab States (UNDP)

Dr. Luay Shabaneh, Regional Director for Arab States (UNFPA)

Mr. Ayman Gharaibeh, Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa (UNHCR)

Mr. Ted Chaiban, Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa (UNICEF)

Ms. Susanne Mikhail Eldhagen, UN Women Regional Director for the Arab States (UN Women)

Ms. Corinne Fleischer, Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa (WFP)

Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean (WHO)

For further information, please contact:

Torsten Lajoie Flyng, OCHA Strategic Communications Officer for OCHA Regional Office for the Syria Crisis, torsten.flyng@un.org