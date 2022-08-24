Joint statement on the attacks in Al Hasakeh and Al Bab

From the United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria, Imran Riza, Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, Muhannad Hadi and UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Adele Khodr

Damascus, 20 August 2022 - The United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, Mr. Imran Riza, the Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, Mr. Muhannad Hadi and the UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Ms. Adele Khodr express their deep concern about the continuing escalation of hostilities in northern Syria.

The attack on 18 August in Al Hasakeh claimed the lives of four women and girls and injured 11. On 19 August, the attack on a market in Al Bab city reportedly killed 13 civilians, including four boys and one girl, and injured a further 38 people, including nine children.

These terrible tragedies once again show that civilians, many of them women and children, continue to suffer the effects of ongoing hostilities in parts of Syria. We urge all parties to take all feasible measures to minimize harm to civilians and abide by their obligations to protect civilians. The UN in Syria offers its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

The UN is committed to work with all stakeholders towards a peaceful and prosperous Syria, including advocating for a sustainable political solution for all Syrians. Ensuring the protection of civilians is paramount for a future where Syrians can rebuild their lives and live without fear of violence.

Media contacts

Salim Oweis

Communication Officer

UNICEF MENA

Tel: 00962799365212

Email: soweis@unicef.org

Mohammad Hawari

Communication Officer

UNICEF MENA Regional Office

Tel: +962797564604

Email: mhawari@unicef.org