Joint Operating Principles for interaction between humanitarian partners and local authorities in Northwest Syria Revised June 2022 (Endorsed by HLG in June 2022) [EN/AR]

The humanitarian community engaged in the humanitarian response in areas of northwest Syria agree that the principles outlined in this document reflect well established international practices and form the basis of interaction of humanitarian organisations with local authorities and relevant stakeholders in their areas of operations. Organisations will commit to abide by these principles to further humanitarian action to address human suffering and provide life-saving assistance and life-sustaining assistance.

Humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and operational independence are core fundamental principles that the humanitarian community are guided by when undertaking humanitarian activities. These longstanding principles are the cornerstone of any humanitarian operation and are derived in varying degrees from International Humanitarian Law, Human Rights Law, and are part of codes of conduct and organisational mission statements guiding humanitarian organisations.

Humanitarian operations and organisations are guided by:

• Humanity: Human suffering must be addressed wherever it is found, with particular attention to the most vulnerable population,such as children, women and the elderly. The dignity and rights ofsurvivors must berespected and protected.

• Neutrality: Humanitarian assistance will be provided without participating in hostilities or taking sides in controversies of a political, religious or ideological nature.

• Impartiality: When humanitarian assistance is provided, it will be without discrimination on the basis of ethnic origin, political opinion, gender, nationality, race or religion. Provision of assistance is guided solely by needs, and priority is given to the most vulnerable cases.

• Operational Independence: Humanitarian activities must be autonomous from the political, economic, military or other objectives that any actor may hold with regard to areas where humanitarian activities is being implemented.

In order to address human suffering and provide life-saving and life-sustaining assistance, humanitarian organisations WILL:

• Request unhindered and secure access to areas under the control of local authorities.

• Agree to provide publicly available organisational information and information on planned humanitarian activities provided by humanitarian organisations in areas under the control of local authorities. Information will be shared in accordance with data protection regulations on request.

• Agree to conduct independent needs assessments to impartially identify needs and the humanitarian activities that can address them.

• Agree to communicate with local authorities regarding the provision of humanitarian assistance and, if requested, to share the adopted mechanism used to prevent duplications and gaps.

• Agree to consult local authorities in the humanitarian planning and to transparently communicate significant changes that will impact assistance including an exit plan.

• Agree to abide by a no-weapons policy in sites where humanitarian assistance is provided.

• Agree to abide by international financial regulations and recommendations on counter terrorism and anti-money laundering as issued by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) – Recommendation 8.

• Support other humanitarian partners in operating in line with the JOPs and ensure transparent reporting on access challenges, including lessons learned.

• Sensitize donors to adopt a flexible and conflict-sensitive approach to enable principled access to humanitarian programming in line with the engagement strategy.

Humanitarian organisations WILL NOT accede to requests by local authorities to:

• Provide personal information identifying beneficiaries of humanitarian assistance to any external actors in exchange for access, nor in instances where it would place the beneficiary at risk of exploitation or harm.

• Conduct any action that violates the organization's internal policies, donor standards, or humanitarian principles.

• Share sensitive personal information of staff members. Any request for staff details for humanitarian notification purposes will be handled in compliance with humanitarian principles and data sharing protocols and information will only be shared with the approval of the concerned staff member.

• Influence the selection of humanitarian staff or interfere in recruitment, procurement, and/or contracting processes. However, publicly available local regulations will be taken into consideration.

• Allow the use of armed escorts/armed personnel to accompany humanitarian vehicles or personnel; and to protect the humanitarian premises during humanitarian activities unless this is a last resort.

• Allow influence over the content or findings of needs assessments or other data collection tools, which adhere to internationally recognized methodologies for independently and impartially assessing humanitarian needs.

• Deliver humanitarian assistance to local authorities and/or armed actors. Under International Humanitarian law, only wounded combatants without weapons or who are disarmed are considered hors de combat and may be treated by humanitarian medical organisations.

• Take control of humanitarian stores, commodities or warehouses or interrupt the shipment of humanitarian supplies and commodities.

• Pay taxes or duties on aid deliveries or humanitarian services to beneficiaries. Where authorities require taxes and duties to be paid by law, the formal procedures and requirements necessary to pay taxes or duties should be publicly available.