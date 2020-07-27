Joint Education Needs Assessment for out of school children (JENA) — December 2019

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Joint Education Needs Assessment (JENA) is a comprehensive participatory education assessment for Out Of School Children (OOSC) in the non-governmental areas of the Northwest of Syria. JENA is conducted under the supervision of the Education Cluster the Turkey hub and Save the Children International (SCI), implemented and coordinated by the Information Management Unit (IMU) of the Assistance Coordination Unit (ACU) with the cooperation of thirteen members of the Education Cluster all of them are Syrian Non-Governmental Organizations (SNGOs) namely, Ataa, Bahar, Banafsaj, Binaa, Bonyan, Education Without Borders (MIDAD), IhsanRD, Matar, Qudra, Sadad, Shafaq, Syria Relief and Takaful Al-Sham.

Section 1: Methodology

ACU’s IMU has developed the methodology used for this report in collaboration with the Education Cluster in Turkey and SCI; where quantitative and qualitative approaches have been used to process and present OOSC data; JENA includes the results of 7,208 surveys conducted with OOSC and their caregivers; 115 Key Informant Interviews (KIIs); and four Focus Group Discussions (FGDs). JENA covers 112 communities, including 26 regular and random camps, in addition to 86 cities and towns of varying sizes, provided services and different geographical distribution.

Section 2: Assessed Communities Information

This study has been conducted in 112 communities, of which 77% cities and towns (86 cities); 23% (26 camps) regular and random camps; 7 camps in Aleppo governorate and 19 camps in Idleb governorate; a set of criteria has been developed to be applied on any chosen community, taking into account the geographical distribution of the communities. The number of schools covered within the communities reached 528, of which 20% (105 schools) non-functional schools and 423 functional schools.

The number of school-age children in the NW of Syria (within the assessed districts) reached 1,712,468; and according to JENA 34% (582,239 children) of those school-age children are out of school. Among the JENA findings, the percentage of OOSC increases in higher educational levels (the higher the educational level, the higher the percentage of OOSC). Furthermore, the percentage of female OOSC is always higher than that of male OOSC.

Section 3: Perception Surveys’ Findings

The number of children the enumerators interviewed reached 3,670 OOSC; with female children forming 38% (1,407 girls) of the total number of the interviewed children, and male children constituting 62% (2,263 children). 9% (345 children) of surveyed children living with disability. The enumerators surveyed 3,538 caregivers raising OOSC, with 36% female caregivers (1,273 female caregivers) of the total number of caregivers, and 64% male caregivers (2,265 male caregivers). According to JENA, it is found that among the surveyed OOSC, 8% (190 children) who were over 12 years old are married, and 51% (1,858 children) are involved in labor to provide for their families. The report also monitors the type of child labor in which OOSC are involved.

Section 4: Children who Attended and Dropped out of School

JENA found that 25% (909 children) of OOSC attended school before dropping out, and the majority of children confirmed that they attended school before their displacement. The report includes information related to the persons who made the decision for children to drop out of school. On top of the reasons related to the educational environment leading to children dropping out of school comes the frequent displacement, in addition to having no nearby schools in places of displacement. The first reason associated with the educational process is having no acknowledged certificates issued by the schools. According to OOSC, the main reason related to the living conditions which drive children to drop out of school is the uselessness of education which doesn’t secure job opportunities by their perspective. On top of the reasons related to customs and traditions which force children to drop out of school comes the fact that schools are gender-mixed, and parents do not allow their children to study there. The first personal reason for children that drives them to drop out of school is having no one in their family to help them do their homework and follow up on their educational level.

Section 5: Children who Never Attended School

JENA reveals that 75% (2,761 children) of surveyed OOSC never attended school at all. On top of the reasons related to the educational environment leading to children dropping out of school comes the frequent displacement, in addition to having no nearby schools in places of displacement. The first reason associated with the educational process is having no acknowledged certificates issued by the schools. According to OOSC, the main reason related to the living conditions which drive children to drop out of school is the uselessness of education which doesn’t secure job opportunities. On top of the reasons related to customs and traditions which force children to drop out of school comes the fact that schools are gender-mixed, and parents do not allow their children to study at, as 107 females and 38 males stated that they did not attend schools due to that schools are gender-mixed. Moreover, some parents refused to teach their children in mixed schools at all educational levels. The first personal reason for children that drives them to drop out of school is having no one in their family to help them do their homework and follow up on their educational level.

Section 6: Factors Contributing to Children's Return to School

This section presents a range of factors and demands raised by OOSC and their caregivers that could contribute to children’s return to school. According to the children, the main factor, in relation with the educational process, is the provision of suitable educational environment (suitable schools equipped with all educational supplies), in addition to the provision of safe schools. While the first factor, in terms of the educational process, is to provide a mechanism for recognizing the certificates issued by the schools or link them to universities at which students can further their higher education. On top of the factors related to the living conditions comes the distribution of humanitarian assistance at schools to prevent children from dropping out of school to support their families. The first of the factors related to customs and traditions is found to be having single-sex schools (separate schools for female students and other schools for male students). On top of children’s personal factors comes the provision of special classes for students lagging behind to provide accelerated learning for them so they can catch up with their peers in the grades commensurate with the ages of OOSC.

Section 7: Out-of-School Educational Programmes

JENA shows that only 8% (277 children) of surveyed OOSC joined out-of-school educational programmes. In contrast, 92% (3,393 children) did not join these programs. Furthermore, 32% (88 children) of children who attended the out-of-school educational programmes continued attending these programs, whereas others didn’t continue attending the programs for several reasons covered in this assessment. It is noteworthy that among the most important out-of-school education programs implemented in the NW of Syria are e-learning, remote learning, self-learning program, and basic literacy and numeracy program. There are also a number of OOSC who attend Sharia or Quran memorization courses.