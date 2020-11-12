Jarablus Needs Overview (19/10/2020)

INTRODUCTION

Since January 2020, Syria's economic future is increasingly becoming uncertain. Regional actors and local communities, who were previously acting as an economic bridge to the outside world, are facing their own economic turmoil and leaving Syria isolated with unprecedent depreciation of the Syrian Pound. The interlinked nature of Syria’s politics, economy and infrastructure are now forcing citizens to choose between the uncertainty of a pandemic or reality of household deprivation at the confluence of the conflict, economic crisis and COVID-19 pandemic.

This infographic aims to present an overview of the needs in Jarablus through an internal analysis of data collected by Humanitarian Needs Assessment Programme during the months of July and August 2020. This infographic is for internal use only.