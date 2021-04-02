Japan’s Additional Humanitarian Assistance to Syria and its Neighboring Countries

Japan provides about $200 million for the humanitarian assistance and social stabilization support through International organizations in 2021.

[Overview]

•Japan’s assistance consists of emergency humanitarian assistance (food assistance and emergency life-savings) and wide-ranging humanitarian assistance from medium to long-term perspective (Health, Water and Sanitation, Education, Vocational training, etc.)

•It also includes humanitarian assistance to vulnerable refugees and IDPs in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate its social and economic impact.

(Breakdown for $200 million)

•Inside Syria: About $90 million

•Neighboring countries*: About $110 million (*Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, Iraq, and Egypt)

Major examples for recent assistance

○Winterization, WASH, and health assistance mainly in North West Syria ： $7.2million

○Restoring Al-Qamishli National hospital in Al-Hasakah Governorate and provision of medical equipments：$6million

○Rehabilitation of water and sewage facilities and maternal and child health care support in Eastern Ghouta：$4.7million

○Strengthening Food security through increasing productivity of wheat in al Hasakah Governorate：$9million