Syria + 6 more
Japan’s Additional Humanitarian Assistance to Syria and its Neighboring Countries
Attachments
Japan provides about $200 million for the humanitarian assistance and social stabilization support through International organizations in 2021.
[Overview]
•Japan’s assistance consists of emergency humanitarian assistance (food assistance and emergency life-savings) and wide-ranging humanitarian assistance from medium to long-term perspective (Health, Water and Sanitation, Education, Vocational training, etc.)
•It also includes humanitarian assistance to vulnerable refugees and IDPs in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate its social and economic impact.
(Breakdown for $200 million)
•Inside Syria: About $90 million
•Neighboring countries*: About $110 million (*Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, Iraq, and Egypt)
Major examples for recent assistance
○Winterization, WASH, and health assistance mainly in North West Syria ： $7.2million
○Restoring Al-Qamishli National hospital in Al-Hasakah Governorate and provision of medical equipments：$6million
○Rehabilitation of water and sewage facilities and maternal and child health care support in Eastern Ghouta：$4.7million
○Strengthening Food security through increasing productivity of wheat in al Hasakah Governorate：$9million