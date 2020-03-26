Japan contributions support WFP food assistance in Syria

DAMASCUS – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed two generous donations totalling US$3.2 million from the Government of Japan to support Syrian families to fight hunger and increase their food security. Both contributions will help WFP meet the immediate food needs and build the resilience of nearly 460,000 vulnerable people in Syria.

“As we enter the tenth year of the Syrian crisis, WFP would like to thank the Government of Japan for their ongoing support to Syrian families,” said WFP Representative and Country Director in Syria Corinne Fleischer. “The number of food insecure families in Syria continues to increase due to conflict and economic deterioration, and families need our support now more than ever.”

Japan’s first contribution of US$1.8 million will support irrigation rehabilitation for some 67,000 smallholder farmers helping families access water year-round and grow their own food to improve their incomes and rebuild their lives.

In response to the current situation in Northwest Syria, an additional donation of US$1.4 million will provide emergency food assistance to 392,000 people who have been displaced by conflict. Many have been displaced multiple times and are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

“Japan stays engaged in humanitarian assistance to support vulnerable people who are children, youth, women, elderly people, and disable persons, regardless of where they are in Syria to meet their emergency needs,” said Special Coordinator for Syria, Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of Japan in Syria Akira Endo. “We strongly hope our contribution would alleviate the dire situation for the most vulnerable, particularly displaced children and women, especially in the present situation of north-western Syria.”

The World Food Programme currently provides life-saving food to 4.5 million people in Syria each month, with a focus on reaching the most vulnerable families.

# # #

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies, building prosperity and supporting a sustainable future for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

Follow us on Twitter @wfp_media and @wfp_syria

Contact

For more information please contact (email address: firstname.lastname@wfp.org):

Abeer Etefa, WFP/Cairo, +20 106 663 4352

Jessica Lawson WFP/Syria, +963 965 077 834