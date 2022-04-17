Japan Contributes EUR 4.17 Million to the SRTF’s Stabilization Programme

Amman –Sunday, 17 April 2022 – The Syria Recovery Trust Fund is pleased to announce that Japan has made a new contribution to support the SRTF’s Stabilisation programme under Filling the Void (FtV) project in Northeast Syria (NES) worth EUR 4.17 million. This is Japan’s sixth contribution to the Fund which brings its total contributions to the SRTF to EUR 45.47 million.

The additional funds from Japan will be allocated to the SRTF’s growing Stabilization Programme’s Filling the Void which started out as a rapid response mechanism to stabilize communities that were liberated from Daesh in Northeast Syria (NES). Since then, the programme has grown to a EUR 106.2 million portfolio to fund 34 stabilization interventions as a result of the generous donations from Japan and other donor countries. The Stabilisation programme supports sectors such food security, access to finance, agriculture, health, WASH, electricity, solid waste management & rubble removal, livelihoods, and shelters rehabilitation. In 2021 alone, the stabilization programme benefited 1,26 million Syrians.

On this occasion, a spokesperson from the Japanese ministry of foreign affairs said, "Due to the prolonged crisis and the socio-economic impact of COVID-19, humanitarian needs are diversifying year by year, and the international community needs to respond all the more flexibly. The Syrian people should not be left in the current unstable circumstances. Japan reaffirms its unwavering commitment to delivering humanitarian assistance for all Syrians who are facing difficulties."

In light of the additional contribution from Japan, the SRTF’s Director General, Eng. Hani Khabbaz, stated, “We are grateful to Japan for its continuous support to the Syrian people. It is because of such solidarity by Japan and other donors that we were able to better the lives of 1,26 million Syrians in 2021 alone, and an estimated 2.26 million beneficiaries under filling the void project in Northeastern Syria.”

Japan’s new contribution brings the total amount of contributions received by the Fund from all 12 donor countries to EUR 309.89 million. The other donor countries and members of the SRTF are Germany, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, United Kingdom, Kuwait, France, Italy and the Netherlands. Turkey and Jordan are members as host countries of the SRTF.

