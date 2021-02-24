Japan Contributes an Additional EUR 8.2 Million to the SRTF’s Stabilization Programme

Amman – Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – The SRTF is extremely pleased to announce that it received additional funds from one of its largest donor countries, Japan, for a total of EUR 8.2 million. This is Japan’s fifth contribution and brings their total funding to the SRTF to around EUR 41.3 million. These fresh funds bring the SRTF’s total contributions to around EUR 283 million.

The additional funds from Japan will be allocated to the SRTF’s growing Stabilization Programme’s Filling the Void (FtV) efforts in Northeast Syria (NES) that covers a range of sectors such as agriculture, food security, health, solid waste & rubble removal, electricity, livelihood, home rehabilitation, vocational training, and access to finance. As a result of this generous donation, the total allocated budget for the FtV efforts now stands at EUR 93.9 million. To date, the SRTF has funded 25 stabilization interventions in NES, 13 of which were approved in 2020.

In light of the additional contribution from Japan, the SRTF’s Director General, Eng. Hani Khabbaz, stated, “The SRTF’s Stabilization Programme is rapidly growing, thanks to the commitment & support of the members of the Fund. We are grateful to Japan, and all the other donors of the Fund, for their continuous support that is alleviating the suffering of the Syrian people”

For further information on the SRTF, please see:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact:

communications@srtfund.org