Japan and UNOPS Support the Healthcare System in Syria [EN/AR]

Damascus- November 14, 2022 – With financial contribution from the Government of Japan, UNOPS completed the procurement, distribution and installation of 633 pieces of medical equipment to 25 public hospitals across four governorates in Syria in response to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency.

The intervention has led to increasing the operational capacities of the national health sector in the provision of life-saving and life sustaining services to populations affected by the ongoing conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, the project enhanced the capacity of the health facilities to respond to the ongoing needs through the supply of critically needed medical equipment and training of healthcare providers and relevant staff on the use of equipment and its maintenance.

Mr. Hirofumi Miyake, Special Coordinator for Syria and Charge d‘Affaires of the Embassy of Japan in Syria said: “Japan remains committed to providing humanitarian assistance to support populations in Syria affected by the crisis and the COVID-19.

We sincerely hope that our support will help alleviate suffering for as many Syrians as possible, and help them to weather the multiple and deepening challenges they now face.”

“This project will enable the targeted health facilities to deal with the daily increased demand for services, benefiting around 9.8 million people seeking medical treatment annually in Damascus, Rural Damascus, Aleppo, and Sweida governorates. The medical equipment will be crucial in saving people’s lives.”, said Muhammad Usman Akram, Director of UNOPS Multi-Country Office in Amman.

