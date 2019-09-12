12 Sep 2019

Japan and UNDP Sign Agreement in Support of Resilience for Communities Affected by Crisis in Syria

Report
from UN Development Programme
Published on 11 Sep 2019

New York - The Regional Bureau for Arab States of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) signed today an agreement with Japan to expand efforts to strengthen resilience of communities affected by the crisis in Syria within the framework of the United Nations Humanitarian Response Plan. The agreement will be implemented by UNDP, in cooperation with the United Nations High Commission on Refugees, and the World Health Organization, and builds on ongoing support by the Government of Japan for the efforts of United Nations agencies, funds and programmes to reach the most vulnerable people across the country.

The new project will be funded with JPY 424,000,000 (USD 3.9 million) and will focus on rehabilitation of basic community infrastructure and support for livelihoods. The project builds on Japan’s support for UNDP work targeting vulnerable people across the country, most notably in supporting rehabilitation of social service facilities, and livelihoods programmes for vulnerable communities.

In line with the New Way of Working guiding United Nations operations in crisis settings, the project aims to strengthen the linkages between immediate humanitarian response and community recovery.

