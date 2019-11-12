12 Nov 2019

The Italian Cooperation service dispatches humanitarian relief supplies to North-East Syria

Report
from Government of Italy
Published on 11 Nov 2019 View Original

In order to tackle the deteriorating humanitarian situation in North-East Syria and to provide assistance to the new flow of displaced persons, the Foreign Ministry’s Cooperation service dispatched a humanitarian flight that departed last night from the United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot in Brindisi headed for the airport in Erbil (Iraq), carrying 12 tonnes of relief supplies and shelter solutions (tents, hygiene kits and winter blankets). The supplies will subsequently be transported to Syria and distributed to the population residing in the reception camps of Abu Khashab (Deir-ez-Zor) and Al-Twenah (Al-Hasakah) and to the population presently hosted in the schools and in the collection centres in the Al-Hasakah district.

