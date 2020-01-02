Irish humanitarian aid agency GOAL appeals for life-saving humanitarian corridors into Syria to be kept open

By Else Kirk, GOAL Regional Director, Middle East

Another devastating chapter in the tragic story of Syria’s protracted and brutal nine-year-long conflict was written over the Christmas period, with fresh bombardments striking horror and panic into the lives of thousands of men, women and children in the country’s northwest.

The impact of the new strikes has resulted in over 250,000 civilians fleeing from southern regions of Idleb Province, according to UN reports, with 80 percent of those displaced being women and children. In the last two weeks alone, more than 100,000 newly displaced arrived in GOAL’s areas of operation.

On December 20, as airstrikes and ground offensives on several locations in southern Idleb and northern Latakia intensified, negotiations on the renewal of UN Security Council Resolution 2449, which has enabled the transfer of humanitarian aid through four border crossings with Turkey, Jordan and Iraq since 2014, broke down. The Resolution was blocked by Russia and China, both of whom had abstained from the vote during last year’s renewal negotiations at the Security Council.

This year, Russia and China presented an alternative draft that would deauthorize border crossing points in Iraq and Jordan and allow humanitarian access only through two cross-border points in Turkey for a six-month period. The clock is ticking as the new deadline for negotiations to agree on the Resolution text is weeks away.

Idleb Province, roughly the size of Co Galway, is the last refuge for millions of displaced families. The new wave of attacks on and around the city of Maarat al-Numan (known colloquially as the capital of southern Idleb) represents the latest phase in the recent escalation in conflict that has caused more than one million people to flee their homes between May and December 2019, with tens of thousands of families gathering as many belongings as would fit in small trucks and fleeing for their lives in temperatures nearing sub-zero.

More than 100,000 people arrived in GOAL’s areas of operation in northwest Idleb in the last two weeks due to the new bombardments. GOAL has assessed the needs of displaced households who have taken refuge in our areas of operation. They don’t have any fuel for heating or hygiene items. Over 50% reported not having access to water and 93% reported they don’t have access to adequate food.

GOAL scaled up its response by deploying six emergency response teams to 21 villages hosting 2,462 households that are in urgent need, providing humanitarian support with cash transfers and ready-to-eat food kits. But the number of new families arriving is increasing daily and the uncertainty around the safety and likelihood of new bombardments creates a further layer of complexity for both our teams and the families. Our partner, Big Heart, also launched a similar response and the needs of the most recent arrivals are still being assessed.

Meanwhile, under treacherous and ever-changing circumstances, the work of our dedicated staff and partners continues. In November, GOAL’s teams and partners delivered more than 20,000 food aid kits to 6,000 households, distributed food vouchers to 16,490 families in 96 villages, and reached more than 5,000 households with cash transfers. The local bakeries supported by GOAL with flour and yeast have provided bread priced nearly 50% below market rates for around 300,000 people. And every day, 800,000 households have access to clean water through the 64 GOAL-supported water stations which need careful maintenance and constant fuel supplies. Our teams are planning to extend pumping hours and are also assessing the potential for the extension of pipelines to include areas with newly displaced persons.

GOAL-supported bakeries in Maarat Misrin, where many families are arriving to and passing through en route to other locations, have also increased their production of subsidized bread in response to our teams’ assessment of the movements and the urgent needs of the newly displaced families.

In the coming weeks our teams will continue to monitor, assess and adapt to the ever-changing needs of people caught in this deadly crisis. It is clear that the needs on the ground will far outweigh the resources available, creating even greater challenges for GOAL workers and partners and all aid agencies working on the front lines.

The tireless commitment of humanitarian workers should not be forgotten. They face daily the unimaginable pressures of supporting thousands of families whose lives and futures are utterly devastated.

Not only is it essential that members of the Security Council resume negotiations immediately to renew Resolution 2449 to maintain the life-saving humanitarian corridors into Syria – it is equally important that a peaceful solution is found for the more than four million people living in Idleb Province.