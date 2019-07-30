The IRC responds to the UN Security Council Meeting on the humanitarian situation in Syria

New York, NY, July 30, 2019 — As the UN Security Council meets to address the ongoing situation in Syria, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) highlights concern for the three million Syrians living in Idlib province and at risk from the ongoing escalation in conflict.

Rehana Zawar, the IRC's Syria Country Director, said: “The horrors in Northwest Syria, described at the UN Security Council meeting today, demonstrate the urgency for a UN investigation into how health facilities, schools and markets have become the primary targets of the current escalation in violence in the country. IRC teams on the ground are witnessing the impact of these atrocities every day.

“These latest attacks--which have killed nearly 500 civilians, including at least 140 children since the end of April--occurred in civilian locations that are protected under international humanitarian law, and were part of the UN “deconfliction” process, meant to add an extra level of security against such attacks. The increase in violence in Idlib is taking the heaviest toll on civilians, straining infrastructure and essential services in areas that are already hosting large numbers of internally displaced people.

“We strongly urge the UN Secretary-General to conduct an investigation into the current spate of attacks in Northwest Syria and to require that such an investigation identify the parties responsible and ensure they are held to account.”

Since the start of May the increase of air attacks in Northwest Syria have forced 440,000 people to be displaced, including 75,000 in July alone. The IRC is working to support these families with access to healthcare, cash and other vital services. Across Syria, the IRC provides lifesaving support and last year alone reached close to one million people—half of them children—who are struggling to survive the war.

