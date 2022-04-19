Iraq: Spontaneous Returns to Syria 2021

RETURN OVERVIEW IN IRAQ

As of 31 December 2021, Iraq hosted a total of 254,561 Syrian refugees and asylum seekers of which 96 percent resides in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KR-I). Due to present conditions in Syria not being conducive for voluntary repatriation in safety and dignity yet, return is not currently facilitated or promoted by UNHCR and partners. Strengthening self-resilience and the inclusion of Syrian refugees in national and local services in Iraq remains the key solution strategy of the refugee response, in collaboration with the Government of Iraq (GoI) and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Spontaneous returns from Iraq to Syria have been taking place through the years of the conflict and have seen a steady decline since early 2020, mainly due to a deterioration of the security and living conditions in Syria,

COVID-19 restrictions and full (since March 2020) or partial borders closure. UNHCR and partners continue to monitor return movements to ensure refugees who report to UNHCR their intention to return are well informed and able to return in safety and dignity.