14 Dec 2018

IOM Regional Response to the Syria Crisis (October 2018)

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Oct 2018 View Original
HRRP Response

Although the security situaton inside Syria witnessed some stability after the Sochi Agreement between Turkey and Russia in September, armed attacks and changes in the political environment inside Syria continue to take place. This adds more complexity to humanitarian planning and jeopardizes humanitarian partners’ access.

According to the UN, over 30,000 individuals got newly displaced in October 2018, mostly in North West and North East Syria. The top three displace-ment sub-districts were Zarbah in Aleppo Governorate, Hajin in Deir-ez-Zor Governorate, and Ma’arrat An Nu’man in Idleb Governorate. 22 per cent of the IDPs are staying in abandoned buildings and 18 per cent in self-settled camps, which highlights the continuous need for shelter and CCCM support. Non-food items are especially a priority need in Idleb (46%), Ar-Raqqa (35%) and in Rural Damascus (27%).

The number of returnees continues to increase, and in October, nearly 89,000 people returned to their communities of origin, mostly to governorates in the South and North West of the country. 95 per cent of these individuals returned from locations within Syria and only five per cent from other countries. Return-ees’ priority needs include livelihood (54%), basic services (50%) and health (48%).

International Organization for Migration:
