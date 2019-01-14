14 Jan 2019

IOM Regional Response to the Syria Crisis (November 2018)

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Nov 2018 View Original
IOM WHOLE OF SYRIA RESPONSE (HRP) - AT A GLANCE

HRP - RESPONSE

In November, the number of IDPs slightly increased in comparison to the previous month, with a total of 31,219 people being displaced. The northwest part of the country witnessed the largest scale displacements: the three most impacted sub-districts were Jish-As-Shugur, Ma’raarat An Nu’man and Maaret Tamsrin, all located in Idleb Governorate. The number of returnees continues to drop; however, over 57,400 people returned to their communites of origin in November, elevating the total number of returnees to 1,219,874 in 2018. For those who returned in November 92% returned from within Syria, and 8% from other countries, with 53% of these coming back from Lebanon. The three highest returnee-hosting sub-districts were Jebel Saman (Aleppo), Dar’a (Dar’a), and Jisr-Ash-Shugur (Idleb). It was reported that livelihood (53%), access to basic services (30%) and water (28%) are the top three priority needs for the returnees.

