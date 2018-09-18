18 Sep 2018

IOM Regional Response to the Syria Crisis (August 2018)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 18 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (957.07 KB)

IOM WHOLE OF SYRIA RESPONSE (HRP) - AT A GLANCE

HRP - RESPONSE

On 11 August, airstrikes displaced around 3,100 families from southern Idleb, and about 370 families from northern Hama. If fighting were to escalate in September, UN planning scenarios estimate that up to 900,000 people could be displaced.

CCCM: On 17 August 2018, IOM partners completed construction of a camp in North West Syria which includes all WASH and camp infrastructure, such as shower and Iatrine blocks, kitchens, child-friendly spaces, and solar lights. The camp will serve 900 IDP families (4,500 Individuals) and provide multi-sectoral services (water, food, health & nutrition, and protection) to beneficiaries. This site is expected to host IDPs displaced by military operations in Idleb.

By the end of August, IOM finished the expansion of two reception centres, which now have the capacity to accom-modate up to 1,000 additional IDPs. The completed works included levelling and graveling of the land, casting concreate bases and setting up 10 additional reception tents, constructing shower and Iatrine blocks, and fencing.

IOM began winterization activities by procuring tent insulation materials for the first 1,800 tents in Northern Syria. By Winter 2018/2019, IOM plans to provide 15,000 tents with a complete package of insulation activities for each tent.

Protection: In August, IOM continued provision of integrated protection services in one of its reception centres, reaching over 1,400 beneficiaries with protection monitoring, child protection and psychosocial activities, GBV case management services and awareness sessions, and family tracing and reunifi-cation support.

Shelter: During the reporting period, IOM partners delivered shelter units to 68 households in northern Syria Furthermore, IOM provided shelter repair to over 800 households from the host community and IDP population. This assistance aimed to improve living conditions and empower host commu-nity contribution to IDP sheltering needs.

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.