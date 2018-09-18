IOM Regional Response to the Syria Crisis (August 2018)

IOM WHOLE OF SYRIA RESPONSE (HRP) - AT A GLANCE

HRP - RESPONSE

On 11 August, airstrikes displaced around 3,100 families from southern Idleb, and about 370 families from northern Hama. If fighting were to escalate in September, UN planning scenarios estimate that up to 900,000 people could be displaced.

CCCM: On 17 August 2018, IOM partners completed construction of a camp in North West Syria which includes all WASH and camp infrastructure, such as shower and Iatrine blocks, kitchens, child-friendly spaces, and solar lights. The camp will serve 900 IDP families (4,500 Individuals) and provide multi-sectoral services (water, food, health & nutrition, and protection) to beneficiaries. This site is expected to host IDPs displaced by military operations in Idleb.

By the end of August, IOM finished the expansion of two reception centres, which now have the capacity to accom-modate up to 1,000 additional IDPs. The completed works included levelling and graveling of the land, casting concreate bases and setting up 10 additional reception tents, constructing shower and Iatrine blocks, and fencing.

IOM began winterization activities by procuring tent insulation materials for the first 1,800 tents in Northern Syria. By Winter 2018/2019, IOM plans to provide 15,000 tents with a complete package of insulation activities for each tent.

Protection: In August, IOM continued provision of integrated protection services in one of its reception centres, reaching over 1,400 beneficiaries with protection monitoring, child protection and psychosocial activities, GBV case management services and awareness sessions, and family tracing and reunifi-cation support.

Shelter: During the reporting period, IOM partners delivered shelter units to 68 households in northern Syria Furthermore, IOM provided shelter repair to over 800 households from the host community and IDP population. This assistance aimed to improve living conditions and empower host commu-nity contribution to IDP sheltering needs.