An Invisible Crisis: Exploring Mental Health needs in the Syrian and Iraqi Crises; Médecins du Monde response and challenges ahead

The Syria / Iraq crises have severely impacted mental health and wellbeing

Mental health and neurological disorders are a considerable global health issue, said to impact one in four persons throughout the world.

With an estimated 450 million persons currently affected by mental disorders, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared mental disorders as one of the leading causes of ill-health and disability worldwide.

According to WHO, mental health is defined as a state of wellbeing in which every individual reaches his or her potential, can cope with the normal stressors of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to her or his community. The term psychosocial is a composite term referring to the psychological and social aspects of an individual’s experience.

Armed conflict and natural disasters pose significant challenges to the long-term mental health and psychosocial wellbeing of affected populations. The Middle East has long been plagued by war and conflict, resulting in mass loss of life, displacement, and cross-generational changes to traditional familial and societal structures. The results can be devastating to the emotional wellbeing of affected populations throughout the region with notable increases in the prevalence of common mental disorders (CMDs) such as anxiety and depression. According to the 2018 Syria Arab Republic Humanitarian Response Plan, one in five Syrians are at risk of developing moderate mental health issues, and one in 30 is at risk of developing severe or acute mental health problems. Health services remain highly fragmented with no clear referral pathways for those who need specialized medical care According to the World Health Report on Mental Health (2001), it is estimated that in situations of armed conflict, 10% of persons who experience traumatic events will go on to develop serious mental health problems, and another 10% will experience a reduction in functioning in their daily life due to psychological and psychosocial determinants.

Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) programs aim to both prevent and treat mental disorders, whilst promoting the psychosocial wellbeing of individuals, families and communities.

MHPSS activities, if not properly designed and implemented, can carry an inherent risk of harm to vulnerable populations. To mitigate this risk, the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) (2007) developed the Guidelines on Mental Health and Psychosocial Support in Emergency Settings with the aim of regulating the industry and improving overall quality of programming. The guidelines document core recommendations around minimum standards of MHPSS activities including recruitment processes, monitoring and evaluation of activities, and coordination mechanisms. The guidelines emphasise a multi-layered approach to MHPSS programming with an emphasis on strengthening familial and social supports for the wider community, whilst offering more focused and specialised intervention for those in need. The guidelines remain the core guidance document relating to MHPSS activities.