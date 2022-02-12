Interview with Ms. Francesca Chiaudani, the Syria MA AoR Coordinator

Ms. Francesca Chiaudani discusses her role as the Syria MA AoR Coordinator, the challenges that COVID-19 has posed to her work, and the importance of involving young people in mine action.

When did you start working for the Mine Action Area of Responsibility? What drew you to this position?

I have been the coordinator for the Syria mine action AoR since May 2019. What drew me to coordination is the possibility of supporting and interacting with partners, exchanging experience and developing new and innovative ways to respond to needs.

What do you do during an average working day?

Every day is different, which is what makes work interesting and exciting! But every day I start with a morning coffee with my lovely colleagues at UNMAS office in Damascus. A huge part of my day is normally then spent in meetings with protection coordination colleagues and mine action partners. If I am not in a meeting, then the rest of my day is spentdrafting guidance notes, advocacy messages and papers, supporting UNMAS programme colleagues, and doing analysis on the context and the response.

What is the best part about your job?

The best part about my job is seeing the achievements made by mine action actors, and looking at the impact this has on communities and people.

What is one moment when you felt most challenged by your job?

COVID-19 has been a huge challenge to my job, especially when it comes to meetings and participation. We are now all proficient users of Microsoft Teams, but online meetings cannot replicate the same level of engagement you have in person.

Is there a particular moment in your job that stands out?

I have very fond memories of the 2021 Mine Action Day, when UNMAS, in partnership with UNFPA, launched a painting competition for young Syrian artists. The paintings that were produced were amazing, and it was great to see all these young artists interested and keen to learn more on mine action.

What changes would you like to see in mine action?

I would like to see more young people involved in mine action as actors of change.

What do you like to do outside work? Hobbies/ Interests?

I love everything artsy and nature, so when I am not at work, I enjoy spending time visiting around, going to concerts and exhibitions or going hiking.



