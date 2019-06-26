International Review of the Red Cross Issue No. 906 - Conflict in Syria

The armed conflict in Syria has exemplified some of the most worrying features of contemporary warfare, such as indiscriminate attacks, the use of siege warfare, the fragmentation of non-State armed groups (NSAGs), the intervention of multiple external actors, attacks on cultural property and on medical personnel and health care facilities, and so on. Since the crisis first began in 2011, hundreds of thousands have been killed. Millions have been displaced, and homes, schools, hospitals, and essential services and infrastructure have been damaged or destroyed. Given the scope of the destruction, the significance of this conflict as a new paradigm of war and the utter contempt that has been shown for international humanitarian law (IHL), the Review chose to devote this issue to Syria. The articles in this issue, which highlight important insights from a humanitarian, legal, psychological and urban-planning perspective, unexpectedly provide a glimmer of hope for the country's recovery.

Humanity has been undergoing a trial of fire and blood in Syria since 2011. What is happening? Over time, this conflict has exhibited all possible guises of war: civil war, proxy war, siege warfare, cyber-warfare and war against terror. All forms of past and present warfare seem to converge in this one conflict. A war against children, against hospitals, against cities, against first-aid workers, against memory, against justice – maybe these are more accurate titles for this war.

Vincent Bernard, Editor-in-Chief

INTERVIEW WITH PETER MAURER

Since 2011, the humanitarian impact of the crisis in Syria has continued to worsen. The conflict is characterized by frequent violations of international humanitarian law (IHL): indiscriminate attacks in urban areas, the targeting of civilians and essential services such as water supply and health care, and the use of prohibited weapons, to name just a few. All of these have devastating consequences for the Syrian people, who are caught between the opposing sides.

Peter Maurer, President of the ICRC

PHOTO GALLERY: THE SYRIAN ARAB RED CRESCENT AND THE INTERNATIONAL COMMITTEE OF THE RED CROSS: A TRUE PARTNERSHIP TO HELP THE MOST VULNERABLE

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have stood shoulder to shoulder in partnership to help the most vulnerable and address the needs of millions of people throughout Syria. Particularly since 2011, the two organizations have collaborated to respond to diverse humanitarian needs with the ultimate goal of protecting human dignity.

THE FRAGILITY OF COMMUNITY SECURITY IN DAMASCUS AND ITS ENVIRONS

The organizational errors of Syrian urban planning have been a major cause of the escalation of the Syrian crisis and its continuation. Syrian cities, including Damascus and its environs, have suffered from the fragility of social security, which is manifested in the form of cohesive human groups in closed communities, influenced by religion, culture, family, class, place of origin of the population, occupation, etc. This article examines the fragility of security during the crisis of 2011–18, with the aim of clarifying the impact of the organizational problems and the processing delay that has generated social security fragility because these closed communities are looking for their own security and safety outside the control of local administrations.

Yassar Abdin, High Institute of Regional Planning at Damascus University

MENTAL HEALTH DURING THE SYRIAN CRISIS: HOW SYRIANS ARE DEALING WITH THE PSYCHOLOGICAL EFFECTS

Looking at the physical damage caused by the Syrian war, one can begin to imagine the scale of the psychological toll that eight years of crisis have taken on the Syrian people. In a country where mental health was still considered an emerging field before the war, Syrians are working to address and manage the mental health and psychological effects of war. Despite this disastrous situation, there appears to have been significant progress in the field of mental health during the crisis.

Mazen Hedar, World Health Organization

WEAPONIZING MONUMENTS

The role normally played by monuments in conflict is that of passive and innocent observers, occasionally drawn into the fighting through their locations. In the Syrian conflict, monuments have been more deliberately used as pawns, as ideological weapons and as favoured strongpoints for combatants. The resulting damage to historical sites, particularly to the monumental centres of Aleppo and Palmyra, has been considerable.

Ross Burns, Monuments of Syria

CROSSING THE RED LINE: THE USE OF CHEMICAL WEAPONS IN SYRIA AND WHAT SHOULD HAPPEN NOW

The use of chemical weapons in the armed conflict in Syria has attracted universal and widespread condemnation and has led to unified responses by various international bodies. This article examines the international community's responses to chemical weapons use in Syria from the perspective of international law. It also analyzes the potential options for accountability that are available for chemical weapons-related crimes.

Yasmin Naqvi, Immediate Office of the Registrar of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals

ISLAMIC LAW AND INTERNATIONAL HUMANITARIAN LAW : AN INTRODUCTION TO THE MAIN PRINCIPLES

This article gives an overview of the principles regulating the use of force under the Islamic law of war in the four Sunni schools of Islamic law. By way of introducing the topic, it briefly discusses the origins, sources and characteristics of the Islamic law of war. The discussion reveals the degree of compatibility between these Islamic principles and the modern principles of international humanitarian law, and offers insights into how these Islamic principles can help in limiting the devastation and suffering caused by contemporary armed conflicts in Muslim contexts, particularly those conflicts in which Islamic law is invoked as the source of reference.

Ahmed Al-Dawoody, ICRC

FROM A MODEL OF PEACE TO A MODEL OF CONFLICT: THE EFFECT OF ARCHITECTURAL MODERNIZATION ON THE SYRIAN URBAN AND SOCIAL MAKE-UP

From a land called the "Cradle of Civilizations" to one that is now described as "apocalyptic" and "one of the most dangerous places on Earth", Syria may have no more critical moment than the current crisis to reflect on what is taking it down this terrifyingly dark path. We resort to history in order to decipher the mysteries of the present, and there is no more honest and direct history than that of the built environment: a concrete object that tells the narratives not only of the winners, the wealthy and the powerful, but also of those who were brushed aside, cut apart and walked over.

Marwa Al-Sabouni, Architect and author

PROTECTING CULTURAL PROPERTY IN SYRIA: NEW OPPORTUNITIES FOR STATES TO ENHANCE COMPLIANCE WITH INTERNATIONAL LAW?

The war in Syria has lasted for six years and has led to massive destruction and loss of life. Stymieing international peace efforts from the outset, there is increasing doubt that the conflict will reach a resolution or political settlement in the near future. This frustration has triggered an appetite among States, civil society and the international community for finite and concrete measures that can contribute to greater protection and compliance with international law. Polina Levina Mahnad, Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights

“SAFE AREAS”: THE INTERNATIONAL LEGAL FRAMEWORK

In recent years there have been repeated calls for the establishment of so-called "safe areas" to protect civilians from the effects of hostilities in a number of contexts. The present article presents the international law framework relevant to the establishment and operation of such areas: the provisions of international humanitarian law on protected zones; the rules regulating resort to armed force, Security Council authorization and mandates for the establishment of such areas by multinational forces in the absence of agreement between belligerents; and the refugee and international human rights issues raised by such zones.

Emanuela-Chiara Gillard , Senior Research Fellow at the Oxford Institute for Ethics, Law and Armed Conflict

A UNIVERSAL TREATY FOR DISASTERS? REMARKS ON THE INTERNATIONAL LAW COMMISSION’S DRAFT ARTICLES ON THE PROTECTION OF PERSONS IN THE EVENT OF DISASTERS

This article analyzes the Draft Articles on the Protection of Persons in the Event of Disasters adopted by the International Law Commission in 2016 in light of the recommendation made by the Commission to elaborate a convention on the basis of this project. While the latter proposal is still under evaluation by the United Nations General Assembly, which has recently decided to postpone its decision until 2020, such a potential outcome would represent a significant novelty in the area of disaster law, currently characterized by a fragmented legal framework and the lack of a universal flagship treaty.

Giulio Bartolini, Roma Tre University

NAVAL ROBOTS AND RESCUE

The development of unmanned systems (UMS) for naval combat poses a profound challenge to existing conventions regarding the treatment of the shipwrecked and wounded in war at sea. Article 18 of the 1949 Geneva Convention II states that warring parties are required to take "all possible measures" to search for and collect seamen left in the water after each engagement. The authors of the present paper analyze the ethical basis of this convention and argue that the international community should demand that UMS intended for roles in war at sea be provided with the capacity to make some contribution to search and rescue operations.

Dr Robert Sparrow, Monash University

Dr Rob McLaughlin, UNSW Canberra (Australian Defence Force Academy)

Dr Mark Howard, Monash University

EMERGING MILITARY TECHNOLOGIES APPLIED TO URBAN WARFARE

The roundtable on "Emerging Military Technologies Applied to Urban Warfare" brought together governmental, military and academic experts from various disciplines, including law, ethics, political science, philosophy, engineering and strategic studies. Over two days, experts from across Australia considered three areas of emerging technology and their intersection with urban warfare: cybercapabilities, new robotics and autonomous weapons, and human modification technologies. In the final session, the round table discussed the influence of new technologies on military and strategic decision-making processes, with a focus on the implications in urban environments.

THE LAWS OF WAR ARE OUR SHIELD AGAINST BARBARITY

Speech given by ICRC President Peter Maurer to the UN Human Rights Council, Geneva, 26 February 2018.

Peter Maurer, President of the ICRC

