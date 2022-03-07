International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism to Assist in the Investigation and Prosecution of Those Responsible for the Most Serious Crimes under International Law Committed in the Syrian Arab Republic since March 2011 (A/76/690)

Seventy-sixth session

Agenda item 35

Prevention of armed conflict

Note by the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General has the honour to transmit to the General Assembly the eighth report of the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism to Assist in the Investigation and Prosecution of Persons Responsible for the Most Serious Crimes under International Law Committed in the Syrian Arab Republic since March 2011.

Summary

The present report is the eighth prepared by the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism to Assist in the Investigation and Prosecution of Persons Responsible for the Most Serious Crimes under International Law Committed in th e Syrian Arab Republic since March 2011 for submission to the General Assembly pursuant to Assembly resolution 71/248, paragraph 50 of the report of the SecretaryGeneral on the implementation of the resolution establishing the Mechanism (A/71/755), and paragraph 37 of Assembly resolution 75/193.

The Mechanism continues to demonstrate its value as an effective justice actor. During the reporting period, it advanced its structural investigation, opened two new case files and provided greater support to the work of jurisdictions investigating and prosecuting crimes committed in the Syrian Arab Republic. The expansion of the Mechanism’s central repository, its analytical work and the increase in the number of requests for assistance it received are complemented by its efforts to deploy new technologies to better exploit the central repository and enhance investigative capacity to fill evidentiary gaps identified. The Mechanism remains ready to facilitate future justice opportunities that are compatible with its mandate.

The pursuit of inclusive justice remains a primary objective of the Mechanism. Its accountability-related work is underpinned by a rights-based approach centred on victims/survivors. The approach is given concrete expression through dedicated thematic strategies on gender, children and youth in pursuit of broader justice objectives. The Mechanism is committed to addressing in a meaningful way the historic invisibility of systematically disadvantaged individuals and groups in justice and accountability processes.