International Blue Crescent (IBC) Appeal for Emergency Response to the Needs of Displaced Syrians from Idleb

FOOD,TARPAULINS,WINTERISATION KITS,SHELTERS AND CHILD PROTECTION ARE THE PRIORITIES

MORE THAN 800.000 IDPS ARE IN DESPERATE SITUATION AND IN NEED FOR URGENT ASSISTANCE

People in northwest Syria are living through some of the worst crisis since the war in Syria began. More than 800,000 people have been displaced since 1 December, due to intense conflict in freezing weather. The humanitarian community is doing everything it can but is overwhelmed by the scale of needs. An immediate cessation of the violence is critical. More resources, including funding, is immediately needed to save people’s lives and alleviate their suffering. • Of the more than 800,000 people who have been displaced in northwest Syria from 1 December 2019 to 12 February 2020, some 60 percent are estimated to be children. Women and children – who are 81 percent of the newly displaced people– are again among those who suffer most. Several children are reported to have died due to the freezing temperatures. • While the humanitarian community continues to scale up the response to support all people in need, this latest emergency compounds an already dire humanitarian situation for people in northwest Syria who have been made vulnerable by years of crisis, violence, economic downturn and multiple displacements. Shelter is the most urgent need, as millions of people have been pushed into small areas not equipped to support that many people, especially during the cold winter.(UN OCHA information)

Around 4 million people in North Syria are under life threat and displaced.51% of them are children and 25 % women. Extreme majority is lacking of any means of protection

Between the newly displaced 800000 people 60% are children and 21 % women.

UN OCHA last report and our own assesment in the field focuses on the following realities that needs urgent intervention