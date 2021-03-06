Insights on Northwest Syria - Monthly Updates from FSL Cluster, Issue 6 (04 March 2021)

Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) for Syria - 2021

The 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview for Syria has been completed. The HNO was informed by several assessments, including the Food Security and Livelihood assessments in Northwest Syria. As the Syrian crisis marks 10 years, the situation in Syria continues to deteriorate drastically with an estimated 14.2 million people in need of food and agriculture assistance, compared to 9.8 million in the previous year (2020).

In Northwest Syria, the HNO indicates:

The number of people in need (PIN) in NW Syria is up to 3.3 million people, of which 3.1M people are in acute food insecurity and in need of food assistance.

The agriculture sector has been severely impacted, with loss of livelihood and income for many households. Currently about 0.2K people are at risk of food insecurity in NW Syria.

As part of the FSL priorities, further support to life-saving food assistance is required to meet the food gaps of the most food insecure people in NW Syria particularly IDPs, through in-kind food and cash-based transfer, along with technical assistance to wheat and bread value chain to restore crops production by local farmers and bakeries’ production capacity.