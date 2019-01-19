Information bulletins from the Russian Federation Ministry of Defence regarding the status of implementation of the memorandum on the creation of de-escalation areas (15 January 2019) (S/2019/42) [EN/AR]

Information bulletin from the Russian Federation Ministry of Defence regarding the status of implementation of the memorandum on the creation of de-escalation areas (9 January 2019)

Observance of the ceasefire regime

Monitoring groups have continued to monitor observance of the ceasefire regime as part of implementing the memorandum on the creation of de -escalation areas in the Syrian Arab Republic, signed by the Russian Federation, the Republic of Turkey and the Islamic Republic of Iran on 4 May 2017.

The Russian representative office of the Russian and Turkish Joint Commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire regime has not reported any violations.

The Turkish representative office has reported 13 incidents of gunfire in the following Governorates: 11 in Hama, 1 in Aleppo and 1 in Ladhiqiyah.

Provision of humanitarian aid to the population of the Syrian Arab Republic

Over the past 24 hours, the Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring has carried out one humanitarian operation: in Ara, Suwayda’ Governorate, 500 food parcels with a total weight of 2.165 tons were distributed.

In total, 2,035 humanitarian operations have been carried out. The total weight of humanitarian cargo delivered is 3,203.888 tons.

Reconciliation of opposing sides

No ceasefire agreements have been signed over the past 24 hours.

The number of populated areas that have joined the reconciliation process is 2,518.

The number of armed groups that have announced their commitment to accepting and fulfilling the terms of the ceasefire is unchanged – it is still 234.