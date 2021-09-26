Information bulletins from the Russian Federation Ministry of Defence regarding the status of implementation of the memorandum on the creation of de-escalation areas (S/2021/768) [EN/AR]

Letter dated 1 September 2021 from the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations addressed to the Secretary-General

I have the honour to transmit herewith information bulletins from the Russian Federation Ministry of Defence regarding the status of implementation of the memorandum on the creation of de-escalation areas in the Syrian Arab Republic from 16 to 31 August 2021 (see annex).

I should be grateful if you would have the present letter and its annex circulated as a document of the Security Council.

(Signed) V. Nebenzia

Annex to the letter dated 1 September 2021 from the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations addressed to the Secretary-General

Information bulletin from the Russian Federation Ministry of Defence regarding the status of implementation of the memorandum on the creation of de-escalation areas (16 August 2021)**

Observance of the ceasefire regime

Monitoring groups have continued to monitor observance of the ceasefire regime as part of implementing the memorandum on the creation of de -escalation areas in the Syrian Arab Republic, signed by the Russian Federation, the Republic of Turkey and the Islamic Republic of Iran on 4 May 2017.

By agreement between the Russian Federation and Turkey, a ceasefire regime came into effect in the Idlib de-escalation area at 0001 hours on 6 March 2020.

The Russian representative office of the Russian and Turkish Joint Commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire regime has reported 23 incidents of gunfire (20 incidents according to Syrian data) in the following Governorates: 11 in Idlib, 5 in Ladhiqiyah, 4 in Hama and 3 in Aleppo.

The Turkish representative office has reported eight incidents of gunfire. None have been confirmed by the Russian representative office.

Provision of humanitarian aid to the population of the Syrian Arab Republic

Over the past 24 hours, the Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring has carried out four humanitarian operations:

In Umm Batinah, Qunaytirah Governorate, 175 food parcels with a total weight of 0.783 tons were distributed.

In Dallawiyah, Hasakah Governorate, 100 food parcels with a total weight of 0.448 tons were distributed.

In Ghanim al-Ali, Raqqah Governorate, 250 food parcels with a total weight of 38 tons were distributed.

In Hasham, Dayr al-Zawr Governorate, 250 food parcels with a total weight of 3.8 tons were distributed.

In total, 2,990 humanitarian operations have been carried out. The total weight of humanitarian cargo delivered is 5,207.72 tons.